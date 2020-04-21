Instagram Founders Launch Website to Track Rate of COVID-19 Spread
Instagram founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger launched a website on Sunday, 20 April, that helps track the rate of COVID-19 infections in the United States of America.
The website, RT.live, tracks Rt, which represents the effective reproduction rate for each state in the US. This gives an estimate of the number of people who can catch the virus by a single infected person.
The website says that it gets the latest data from The COVID Tracking Project, which is a volunteer organisation that collects data from trustworthy sources and visualises it.
Bloomberg also reported that Systrom believes it’s more useful to look at the infection rate from a local angle, especially when the problem is at a global stage.
Systrom and Krieger worked together for Instagram up till 2018 when the duo quit Facebook in September 2018.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
