India's First FAB? iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Vedanta To Make Microchips

"This first-of-its-kind joint venture between the two companies will support Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to create an ecosystem for semiconductor manufacturing in India," a statement released by Foxconn said.

The project could potentially lead to the construction of India's first semiconductor fabrication plant (FAB). It will provide a significant boost to domestic manufacturing of electronics in India, the statement said.

However, it is worth noting that this agreement is based on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which doesn't commit either party to anything. The companies will need to release more details for this venture to be considered concrete.