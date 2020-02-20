How An Indian Startup Wants to Take Local ‘Kirana’ Stores Online

Local neighbourhood stores have found it hard to match the attractive discounts doled out by capitalist-funded online players and this has put them in a spot of bother.

Should they jump onto the online wagon and try to change their business model or continue using the age-old offline channel, and stay true to their limited, but loyal, base of consumers?

This is where a company called NeoMart wants to help the kirana stores narrow the gap with the new-age buyers. The startup wants to make apps for kirana stores through which people can buy goods and get them delivered through the store’s delivery staff.