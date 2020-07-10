Govt Tells Banned Apps to Disclose Data Collection Methods: Report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) has told the 59 Chinese apps that have been banned in India to disclose information about their operations in India, their data collection practices and also the locations of their operational centres.

As per multiple reports online, approximately 70 questions have been sent to the parent companies of these respective apps so that more information can be collected as a follow-up to the ban.

The government has given these companies three weeks to answer these questions.