Indian Govt Seeks SC Nod For Telcos to Pay AGR Dues Over 20 Years

In a relief for telecom operators, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking an approval for a 20-year window for payment of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

DoT has said that the interest on the principal and penalty not be charged beyond judgment date, while dues payable to the government be protected by levy of 8 percent interest on staggered payments.

The Department also sought the apex court's nod for a formula arrived at for recovery of dues from telecom companies after detailed deliberation by government and cabinet. The development comes a day before, the Supreme Court is likely to hear the matter on adjusted gross revenues.