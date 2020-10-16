After TVs, Govt Bans Import of Air Conditioners With Refrigerants

As per a Livemint report, a majority of the ACs that come into India are loaded with refrigerants. In FY20, India imported split ACs worth $469 million of which $241 million was imported from China and the rest from Thailand. Window AC imports stood at $35 million with $18 million from Thailand and $14 million from China during the same period.

Since India is looking to limit its imports from China after the recent clashes between the two nations, there might be more non-essential items that might get banned from being imported in the future.