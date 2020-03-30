Here’s How India’s MedTech Innovators Can Help Battle COVID-19

The call to battle the novel coronavirus has echoed from one country to the other. Despite the stringent measures, the outbreak doesn’t seem to be subsiding which has forced governments to look toward private companies and entrepreneurs to lend a helping hand in battling this pandemic.

The desperate need for medical equipment like ventilators and personal protection equipment (PPE) has been the need of the hour, which is why many corporates are seeking innovators in the fields of medical technology to come up with cost-effective solutions.