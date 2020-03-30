Telcos May Extend Validity for Prepaid Mobile Users Amid Lockdown

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI ) has asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The telecom body has also sought details of the steps being taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis".

“You are required to take necessary steps as deemed fit including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown," TRAI said in a communication to all operators on Sunday.