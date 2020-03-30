Telcos May Extend Validity for Prepaid Mobile Users Amid Lockdown
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI ) has asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
The telecom body has also sought details of the steps being taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis".
“You are required to take necessary steps as deemed fit including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown," TRAI said in a communication to all operators on Sunday.
The regulator added: "Under the circumstances, it is quite possible that those subscribers who wish to top up their prepaid balances or wish to extend subscription to a prepaid tariff using offline channels may face hardships and/or disruption of services".
You must be wondering what’s the point of extending validity when recharge facility is available through online platforms? But it’s worth noting that millions of mobile users, especially those without access to the internet rely on offline shops to make their recharges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March, announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try halt the spread of the pandemic, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.
The pandemic has claimed 29 lives in the country and number of COVID-19 cases has touched 1,071 in India.
