Mobile Price Hike: Apple, Samsung & Oppo Phones Now Cost More
Right on cue, mobile brands in India on Wednesday 1 April have announced price hike of their various models for buyers.
The price hike comes as the GST rates rates on mobile phone was increased from 12 percent to 18 percent by the GST Council on 14 March.
This change has forced brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo among others to revise the prices of their products. You will notice the price increase is more towards the premium segment, with phones now costing as much as Rs 7,000 more in some cases.
Slew of brands have confirmed the price hike and here’s a look at the top phones and how buyers will have to pay from 1 April onwards.
As you can see from the table above, phones in the higher end segment are getting steeper hikes. The iPhone 11 Pro prices have been increased by Rs 7,000 while the likes of Poco X2 and Realme 6 get a Rs 1,000 price hike.
You can check out prices of specific model on company websites of all these brands.
Xiaomi hasn’t detailed its price changes but Vivo, Oppo and Samsung among others have informed their product-specific revisions. This price hike comes at a time when retailers (both online and offline) are unable to sell devices in the country which has been put on lockdown till 14 April.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)