Mobile Price Hike: Apple, Samsung & Oppo Phones Now Cost More

Right on cue, mobile brands in India on Wednesday 1 April have announced price hike of their various models for buyers.

The price hike comes as the GST rates rates on mobile phone was increased from 12 percent to 18 percent by the GST Council on 14 March.

This change has forced brands like Apple, Samsung, Oppo and Vivo among others to revise the prices of their products. You will notice the price increase is more towards the premium segment, with phones now costing as much as Rs 7,000 more in some cases.

Slew of brands have confirmed the price hike and here’s a look at the top phones and how buyers will have to pay from 1 April onwards.