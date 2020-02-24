5G Phones are Coming to India, But Where Is the Network?

The 5G phone revolution has begun in India and brands are bringing in devices which support the latest network connectivity. However, the network meant to run on these devices is nowhere to be seen in the country.

Industry experts believe that for consumers to experience 5G on a mobile phone, we’ll have to wait till early 2022.

So why are brands launching 5G devices already when it isn’t going to change the speed at which you stream YouTube videos or download heavy files off the internet?