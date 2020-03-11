Mobile Data Prices in India Could Soon Become 10x More Expensive

Indian mobile users have enjoyed the cheapest mobile data rates in the world for a few years now, but that could soon come to an end.

Currently, mobile subscribers in India get access to 4G data at a price as low as Rs 3.5 per GB. But, if the floor price (minimum rates) is fixed as demanded by telecom operators, the mobile internet prices will rise 5-10 times from the current level.

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea has proposed that the minimum price of data should be fixed at Rs 35 per GB, Bharti Airtel has proposed minimum price of Rs 30 per GB for low data users and Reliance Jio wants it to be priced gradually to Rs 20 per GB.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has come out in support of fixing minimum rates for mobile calls and data, saying there is no other option due to heavy debt of the telecom sector and an unsustainable fall in prices.