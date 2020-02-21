India’s Mobile & Broadband Data Speeds Rank Way Below Most Nations

Indians might be getting the most affordable mobile data plans in the world, but they’re yet to get the best experience of high-speed mobile internet, something that has been repeatedly stated.

The latest Speedtest Global Index from Ookla reiterates this, with no change in sight.

The report says India’s mobile data speed ranks 128th in the world, with countries from the sub-continent like Pakistan and Sri Lanka getting higher data speeds in the list. So, while the country ponders when to start working towards bringing 5G network to the people, we’re grappling with existing networks that are hardly delivering in terms of data speed.