Govt to Launch Coronavirus Tracker App, Will Use Location Data

With more than 600 cases of COVID-19 reported in the country, the Indian government is ramping up its efforts on the ground to ensure things don't escalate beyond its control.

Which is why the development of a new coronavirus tracker app hardly comes as a surprise, as it has become impossible to reach out to all those affected by the virus across the country.

The app called CoWin-20 is reportedly in the works, and the project according to a News 18 report is being overseen by Niti Aayog. The app is being beta tested with a few users on Android and iOS and will be rolled out in the coming days after getting approvals from Google and Apple.