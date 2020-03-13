Feature Phone Users in India Can Pay Without Using the Internet

Digital payments have got a big push in India, but that’s mostly confined to smartphone users, or anybody who can access the internet on their mobile devices.

But the fact is India has millions of users who still rely on non-internet based feature phones.

How are they expected to make payments online when the internet isn’t available to them? This is where India-based mobile manufacturer, Lava, has come out with a unique product which caters to offline users with feature phones.

It’s called Lava Pay and by the looks of it, Lava has partnered with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to offer mobile payments without using the internet. This video will show you how it works: