COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Develops UV-C LED System to Disinfect Areas
The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has announced that it has developed a low-cost UVC LED-based disinfection system amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The team is also addressing the critical need for the material required for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). It is working on a fabric material that should be waterproof.
The UV-C system, which uses ultraviolet light of a certain frequency, is known to be effective against some bacteria and viruses. However, it hasn't been tested specifically for COVID-19.
They also claim that the unique design of this UV-C system will ensure uniform exposure in virus-infected non-porous areas – like flat, tiled floors. It's also working on an ozonised version for porous surfaces.
According to the research team, one of the critical requirements that COVID-19 PPE fabrication material should have is a waterproof ability. IIT Guwahati claims to be providing technical support to identify the best waterproof material from the Indian market and its performance concerning waterproofing.
The institute’s industrial partner has produced a sample PPE for further waterproof testing that the research team will use to improve and also explore using an anti-microbial coating on the PPE.
The initial trial for the production of 15,000 PPE suits has been completed successfully and 200 PPE suits are ready for shipment to IIT Guwahati for further improvement study.
The suppliers – Excel Tech Bangalore and Ultimate Aeroaqua Filter – foresee a need for at least one million PPE kits soon for India and both the companies are working together to meet this demand, with a separate task team assigned for this project.
