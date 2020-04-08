COVID-19: IIT Guwahati Develops UV-C LED System to Disinfect Areas

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) has announced that it has developed a low-cost UVC LED-based disinfection system amid the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The team is also addressing the critical need for the material required for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). It is working on a fabric material that should be waterproof.

The UV-C system, which uses ultraviolet light of a certain frequency, is known to be effective against some bacteria and viruses. However, it hasn't been tested specifically for COVID-19.