With No Google Maps Support, Huawei to Use TomTom For Navigation

Chinese tech giant and currently the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer Huawei has been in a spot of bother ever since its fallout with tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and even Intel, owing to the US trade deal dispute.

The company has been banned from using any of Google’s suite of apps like PlayStore, Gmail, YouTube among others.

Despite the setback, Huawei has been steadfast in coming up with alternatives to Google’s services. And now it has partnered with Dutch location technology provider TomTom to use its maps, navigation, and traffic information.

According to TomTom’s top honchos, the deal had been struck a while back but it hasn’t publicly talked about it until now. Although the company is yet to reveal more details about this arrangement.