Huawei Could Seek An Indian Startup’s Help to Fight Off Google Ban

Ever since the trade war better the US and China has been making news, one of the biggest victims has been Huawei. The company has been banned from working with US-based tech giants like Google and Facebook among others.

Which is why, it has been forced into working on its own suite of apps that will replace Google’s Gmail, YouTube and Play Store as well.

Now we are hearing reports about Huawei looking to partner with an India-based startup called Indus OS, which has access to over 400,000 apps available through its app store that caters to localised products also. This has been mentioned via sources in this ET Telecom report this week.