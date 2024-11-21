HUAWEI Mate X6 Arriving on 26 Nov: Expected Features and Specifications

Huawei has officially confirmed that it will launch the Mate X6 foldable phone alongside the Mate 70 series at its upcoming HUAWEI Mate Brand Ceremony on 26 November 2024 in China. The company has already started taking pre-orders for the device and revealed several key details.
The Mate X6 will be available in three storage configurations: 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB, and a 16GB+1TB Collector’s Edition. Color options include Nebula Gray, Nebula White, Obsidian Black, Universal Red, and Deep Sea Blue.
While Huawei has not yet released the full specs sheet, previous rumors suggest the Mate X6 will feature a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 1.6-megapixel infrared sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera.
The Mate X6 is expected to see a price increase compared to its predecessor, the Mate X5, which launched at 12,999 yuan. Alongside the Mate X6 and Mate 70 series, Huawei is also anticipated to unveil the MatePad Pro 13.2, FreeBuds Pro 4, and Watch D2 at the 26th November event.
