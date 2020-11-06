How WhatsApp Payment Will Be Different From Other UPI Services

So, what are the key differences between the existing UPI apps and WhatsApp Pay? And where will WhatsApp have an advantage over others and vice versa?

The key difference between WhatsApp Pay and other UPI payments is the fact that WhatsApp is essentially a messaging app and none of the other payment apps come with a messenger feature.

This gives WhatsApp Pay an advantage, where the users can communicate with each other and transfer money using a chat window. However, there are several other points where dedicated UPI apps could have an advantage over WhatsApp Pay.