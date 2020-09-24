Here’s How Can You Exchange Your Old Smartphone For a New iPhone

It’s like the good lord at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters heard the prayers of thousands of Apple iPhone users in India as the company has launched an iPhone exchange program in the country through its official online store.

The new Apple Trade-In program allows smartphone users to trade in their old phones for a brand new iPhone at a discounted price.

But I’m sure you have certain questions regarding this program. Questions like: “Does my phone qualify?”, “How much discount will I get?” among others.

So let’s dive right in and answer some of these questions.