How Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Ambani Got Richer Amid The Pandemic

The biggest reason that billionaires have been able to make more billions is the immense investing and purchasing power they have had during these times.

Most American companies have had help from the government including their own resources to make profits during their pandemic. The wealth-friendly tax laws and loopholes have kept billionaires at the top.

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons that these people have been able to make billions during tough times is: Being at the right place at the ‘wrong’ time.