Honor 200 Pro & Honor 200 Lite Launched Globally: Check Price, Specs & Design

Honor 200 series goes official for global markets at the iconic Hipodromo de Paris-Longchamp in Paris. The lineup includes the standard Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro. These were originally debuted in China last month and come with a 1.5K OLED display, 100W fast charging support, and the latest Android 14 OS. Honor 200 series will be launched in India and the company has started teasing them officially.
The Honor 200 phones are equipped with 50-megapixel front camera sensors. The base and Pro versions come with 50-megapixel telephoto shooters, while the Lite variant gets a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit. The phones ship with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0. Let's know more about the Honor 200 series, their price in India, specs, and more.
Honor 200 Series Price In India
Honor 200 is priced at around Rs 45,200 for the 8GB/256GB variant.
The Pro variant costs approx Rs 63,300 for the 8GB/256GB model and around Rs 63,300 for the 12GB/512GB model.
The phones will be on sale in several countries across Europe and the UK. Pre-orders through major retailers will start on 21 June 21 and the open sale will begin on 26 June.
Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Lite is priced at roughly around Rs 29,900 for the sole 8GB + 256GB options.
This is currently available for purchase in the UK and select European markets through the official Honor website and major retailers.
Honor 200 Specs & Design
The base Honor 200 will be available to the customers in three colours namely Black, Emerald Green, and Moonlight White shades.
The Honor 200 Pro will be offered in Black, Moonlight White, and Ocean Cyan colourways.
On the other hand, the Honor 200 Lite is available in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colour options.
Honor 200
The standard Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1.5K) curved OLED display with 2664×1200 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.
It will come with 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.
The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 720 GPU for graphics.
The handset runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 custom skin out of the box. We get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Moving to cameras, the standard Honor 200 has a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with f/1.95 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro option, and a 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto Sony IMX856 sensor with OIS.
We get a 50MP snapper on the front for selfies.
Honor 200 Pro Specs
Honor 200 Pro gets a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with Adreno GPU for graphics.
The display size is also larger at 6.78-inch but the resolution is the same at 1.5K and the 120Hz refresh rate also remains unchanged.
The Honor 200 Pro has a 50MP OmniVision OV50H sensor with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 2.5cm macro option and a 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto Sony IMX856 sensor with OIS.
There is a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor and a 3D depth camera on the front.
We get a 5.200mAh battery with the same 100W fast charging speed but we also get 66W wireless charging support as well.
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.
There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
Honor 200 Lite Specs
The Honor 200 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen.
It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.
The Lite version also runs Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 out-of-the-box, like the other handsets in the lineup.
In the camera department, the Honor 200 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.
It also features a 50-megapixel front camera.
The Honor 200 Lite is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 35W wired Super Charge support.
The dual nano SIM handset supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, and USB Type-C connectivity.
For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
It measures 161.05 x 74.55 x 6.78mm in size and weighs 166g.