Honor 200 Pro & Honor 200 Lite Launched Globally: Check Price, Specs & Design

The base Honor 200 will be available to the customers in three colours namely Black, Emerald Green, and Moonlight White shades.

The Honor 200 Pro will be offered in Black, Moonlight White, and Ocean Cyan colourways.

On the other hand, the Honor 200 Lite is available in Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue colour options.

Honor 200

The standard Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (1.5K) curved OLED display with 2664×1200 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

It will come with 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC paired with Adreno 720 GPU for graphics.

The handset runs on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 custom skin out of the box. We get an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Moving to cameras, the standard Honor 200 has a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with f/1.95 aperture and OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 2.5cm macro option, and a 50MP 2.5x portrait telephoto Sony IMX856 sensor with OIS.

We get a 50MP snapper on the front for selfies.