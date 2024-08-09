HMD Barbie Flip Phone Launching on 28 August: Expected Features & Specifications

The highly anticipated HMD Barbie Flip Phone is only two weeks away from its official launch. The handset will be revealed on 28 August 2024. The smartphone was first announced at the MWC earlier this year. Ahead of the launch, a new listing on a Chinese certification website has revealed some of the device's key features.
According to the listing, the Barbie Flip Phone will feature a dual-tone pink color scheme reminiscent of classic Nokia models. The device is also expected to have a prominent 'Barbie' branding on the front, while also featuring volume and power buttons on the right spine, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a charging port on the left. Let us check details below.
HMD Barbie Flip Phone Launch Date
HMD Barbie Flip Phone will be launched on 28 August 2024.
HMD Barbie Flip Phone: Features and Specifications (Expected)
According to the TENAA listing, the HMD Barbie flip phone will feature a 2.8-inch primary TFT display (240×320 pixels) and a 1.77-inch secondary TFT display (128×160 pixels).
The Barbie Flip Phone is predicted to be powered by a single-core processor clocked at 1.05GHz, which will be paired with 64MB of RAM and 128MB of storage. The device will also feature a T9 QWERTY keyboard, which is sure to add a retro touch to the experience.
For optics, the handset may have a single rear camera with LED flash. In terms of connectivity, the device is expected to feature 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, and USB. A built-in battery is also rumored to provide ample power, while connectivity options may include 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth, and USB.
The HMD Barbie Flip Phone is a long-awaited device that could be a game-changer. With its iconic design and Barbie branding, the device is sure to appeal to fans of the legendary doll and those looking for a unique and stylish mobile device.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)