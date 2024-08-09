HMD Barbie Flip Phone Launching on 28 August: Expected Features & Specifications

The highly anticipated HMD Barbie Flip Phone is only two weeks away from its official launch. The handset will be revealed on 28 August 2024. The smartphone was first announced at the MWC earlier this year. Ahead of the launch, a new listing on a Chinese certification website has revealed some of the device's key features.

According to the listing, the Barbie Flip Phone will feature a dual-tone pink color scheme reminiscent of classic Nokia models. The device is also expected to have a prominent 'Barbie' branding on the front, while also featuring volume and power buttons on the right spine, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a charging port on the left. Let us check details below.