Instagram Removes the IGTV Button As People Aren’t Using It

Instagram for long has been trying to involve a lot more of its users on the app’s video streaming platform, more commonly known as IGTV. However, it seems that people haven’t found a liking to it, which is why the Facebook-owned photo-sharing app has decided to drop IGTV from the app’s home page.

This means that users will no longer see the IGTV icon on top of their Instagram feed.

Facebook says that users are identifying what they want to want through their feed rather than the standalone platform which is why Facebook has made this move.