Here’s How To Check if Your Aadhaar Card Is Being Misused
UIDAI’s ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ facility can be used to check if your Aadhaar card is being misused.
Aadhaar Card is considered one of the most important documents in India. It is used as an identity card at almost all places in India. It is also used to avail various government benefits.
As an identity card, it contains information like your name, residential address and biometric credentials like fingerprints, iris scan, and facial image.
With so many details of relevance, it becomes necessary for us to keep our Aadhaar card safe.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the issuing body of Aadhaar, provides a facility to check if someone has been misusing your card, called the ‘Aadhaar Authentication History.’
How to Check Aadhaar Authentication History Online
- Visit UIDAI's official website: uidai.gov.in
- Go to 'My Aadhaar' and click on 'Aadhaar Authentication History' under Aadhaar services
- Login using your Aadhaar number, security code and click on send OTP
- Fill in that OTP for verification and proceed
- All details of your Aadhaar card and past authentication requests will appear on the screen.
In case you suspect any misuse, or find some irregularities in your Aadhaar usage, then you can immediately get in touch with UIDAI on its toll free number – 1947, or through email at help@uidai.gov.in
