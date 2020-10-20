Follow These 5 Rules to Save Your WhatsApp Chats From Hackers

You might be done sending messages at the end of the day but it’s at night that WhatsApp is the most active as it’s backing up all the chats to your cloud storage.

Now, the reason this happens is that if you ever uninstall WhatsApp or you’re using it one new phone, you can recover all your chats and media via that cloud backup by following a few simple steps.

Yes, messages on WhatsApp are encrypted but whatever is being uploaded on the cloud isn’t. So, if a hacker were to gain access to that backup, they can easily clone your WhatsApp chats backup on another device and then read all your messages.

So, if you’re paranoid about your chats falling into the wrong hands, disable the automatic cloud backup option by going to WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Chat Backup > select the Back up to Google Drive option and select Never.

It’s important you know that if you stop the cloud backup and you uninstall WhatsApp, then while reinstalling you won’t be able to recover your older messages. Yeah, that’s the price you must pay.