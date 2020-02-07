Major Data Breach Exposes Card Details of Half a Million Indians

The worrying bit about the report shared by a Singapore-based firm called Group IB is that over 98 percent of records detected belonged to some of the biggest Indian banks. And it also mentions the market value of this database on the dark web is estimated at more than $4.2 million. The source of this batch currently remains unknown.

This is the second major incident to have been reported in less than six months involving data of Indian debit or credit card users. Interestingly, in both the incidents, the common pattern has been the same darknet card shop called the Joker’s Stash.