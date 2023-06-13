Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Update: Release Date, Time, and Other Details Here

The latest update of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has been announced by the Rockstar Games. The new GTA Online update will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC today on 13 June 2023.
Along with new vehicles, features, and a tonne more, the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will witness devoted gamers join a rebel group to take out Merryweather and other dangerous rivals.
This new update of GTA Online video game will introduce a new character called Charlie Reed. As Reed assembles a squadron of skilled pilots and guns-for-hire, the Mammoth Avenger will serve as the newest command center of players and will be rigged with a a new Operations Terminal and weapon systems upgrades.
Several other random events will be a part of the upcoming San Andreas Mercenaries DLC including a brand-new tactical SMG, daily time trials, and others. The game developer Rockstar Games has also confirmed that there will be the introduction of various new quality of life improvements like a new alternative sprint control option, ability to claim all destroyed vehicles at once from Mors Mutual Insurance, and more.
Let us read about the GTA Online summer update 2023 release date, time, and other details.
When Will the Grand Theft Auto Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC Released?
The GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries will be released today on 13 June 2023.
At What Time Will the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC Released?
The GTA Online San Andreas will be released at 3AM PT / 6AM ET / 11AM BST.
Where To Download GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC New Update?
The new Grand Theft Auto's Summer 2023 update known as San Andreas Mercenaries DLC can be downloaded on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
