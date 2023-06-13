Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online Update: Release Date, Time, and Other Details Here

The latest update of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online has been announced by the Rockstar Games. The new GTA Online update will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC today on 13 June 2023.

Along with new vehicles, features, and a tonne more, the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC will witness devoted gamers join a rebel group to take out Merryweather and other dangerous rivals.

This new update of GTA Online video game will introduce a new character called Charlie Reed. As Reed assembles a squadron of skilled pilots and guns-for-hire, the Mammoth Avenger will serve as the newest command center of players and will be rigged with a a new Operations Terminal and weapon systems upgrades.