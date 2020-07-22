Govt Warns Chinese Apps of ‘Strict Action’ for Violation of Ban
Non-compliance will attract “penal provisions” and “strict action,” said a MeitY notice sent to the apps.
Nearly a month after the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps, a notice sent to the companies has reportedly directed them to ensure strict compliance with the ban, or risk strict penal action.
The government had on 29 June, announced a ban on 59 apps, all of them Chinese-owned, including the hugely popular TikTok. According to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics & IT, the banned apps had “engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”
The IT ministry has reportedly written to the companies, warning that “continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts, which would attract penal provisions,” Hindustan Times reported.
If a banned app is found available for download or use, by any means, within India, it would be considered a violation of the ban order.
The government had invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2008, citing threats to privacy of users and data security as the primary reasons to block access to the app.
ShareIT, UC Browser, Shein and Club Factory are among the prominent apps that were banned.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
