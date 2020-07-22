Govt Warns Chinese Apps of ‘Strict Action’ for Violation of Ban

The IT ministry has reportedly written to the companies, warning that “continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts, which would attract penal provisions,” Hindustan Times reported.

If a banned app is found available for download or use, by any means, within India, it would be considered a violation of the ban order.

The government had invoked Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2008, citing threats to privacy of users and data security as the primary reasons to block access to the app.

ShareIT, UC Browser, Shein and Club Factory are among the prominent apps that were banned.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)