Google Says Don’t Side-Load Maps and YouTube on Huawei Phones

Ever since Huawei was banned from working with US-based companies, questions have been raised regarding its impact on users as well as buyers across the globe.

None more so than Android, which is the software behind Huawei phones. These phones rely on Google’s mobile apps services (as well as Play Store) which is available for existing users in markets like India.

Now, Google has finally clarified what the company is offering to Huawei and its users, and its strict advise to not side load apps like Maps and YouTube on phones which are not supported by Google.