Google Says Don’t Side-Load Maps and YouTube on Huawei Phones
Ever since Huawei was banned from working with US-based companies, questions have been raised regarding its impact on users as well as buyers across the globe.
None more so than Android, which is the software behind Huawei phones. These phones rely on Google’s mobile apps services (as well as Play Store) which is available for existing users in markets like India.
Now, Google has finally clarified what the company is offering to Huawei and its users, and its strict advise to not side load apps like Maps and YouTube on phones which are not supported by Google.
Google mentions that as per the US order, it can only work with Huawei on devices that have been available to the public (buyers) on or before 16 May 2019.
This will probably clear up the doubts for those who’ve been looking to buy Huawei or Honor phones. So, if you have bought one of Huawei’s phones on or before 16 May 2019, they will get regular software updates from Google. For everyone else, it’s time to look beyond Huawei, at least till the ban continues.
This ban also prohibits Google from providing apps like Gmail, Maps, YouTube, the Play Store to Huawei and others for preloading or downloading on these devices.
Don’t Side-Load Apps
While Google is clear about the terms of the ban, many people have thought about side-loading apps on Huawei phones, which is one of the most convenient things about Android in general. But Google has warned users from trying that, and pointed out the security concerns.
Google says that its apps only work on Play Protect certified devices, and since the ban was announced, only select Huawei and Honor devices are part of the list.
“New Huawei device models made available to the public after 16 May, 2019 have not been able to go through this security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered “uncertified,” and will not be able to utilize Google’s apps and services.”
“Side-loaded Google apps will not work reliably because we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised. Side-loading Google’s apps also carries a high risk of installing an app that has been altered or tampered with in ways that can compromise user security.”
All these restrictions have prompted Huawei to work on its own ecosystem of apps built under the Android framework without support from Google.
As a replacement to the Google Mobile Services, the Chinese giant is building the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), and has developed its own operating system called HarmonyOS. The company is gradually looking to build its repertoire of apps, that will replace popular Google apps for users.
