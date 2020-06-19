Google has removed a total of 30 applications from the Google PlayStore citing malware threats and stating that these apps were pushing unwanted ads and redirecting users to random websites without even clicking on a link.These applications are some of the most popular ones on the PlayStore, however, due to their malicious nature users have been advised to remove them.Security researchers at WhiteOps have issued a warning against these apps. It is estimated that more than 20 million users have already downloaded these apps on their phones.Here’s Why Google Has Pulled ‘Remove China Apps’ From PlayStoreThese particular apps were specifically designed to cater to people who use beauty- and selfie-enhancing applications on their phones. Google’s security services embedded in the PlayStore identified these apps and deleted them only a few weeks after they had been rolled out.There were also some cases reported where the users were not able to delete the app from their phones.Google Removing 100 Apps from Chinese Developer on PlayStoreHere’s the list of apps that Google has banned from its platform; if you have any of them, you should delete them immediately:Yoroko Camera - 100k installsSolu Camera - 500k installsLite Beauty Camera - 1 million installsBeauty Collage Lite -500k installsBeauty & Filters Camera - 1 million installsPhoto Collage &Beauty Camera - 100k installsBeauty Camera Selfie Filter - 10k installsGaty Beauty Camera - 500k installsPand Selfie Beauty Camera- 50k installsCaoon Photo Editor& Selfie Beauty Camera - 1 million installsBenbu Selfie Beauty Camera - 1 million installsPinut Selfie Beauty Camera & Photo Editor - 1 million installsMood Photo Editor& Selfie Beauty Camera - 500k installsRose Photo Editor & Selfie Beauty Camera - 1 million installsSelife Beauty Camera & Photo Editor - 100k installsFog Selfie Beauty Camera - 100k installsFirst Selife Beauty Camera & Photo Editor - 500k installsVanu Selfie Beauty Camera - 100k installsSun Pro Beauty Cameraa - 1 million installsFunny Sweet Beauty Camera - 500k installsLittle Bee Beauty Camera - 1 million installsBeauty Camera &Photo Editor Pro - 1 million installsGrass Beauty Camera -1 million installsEle Beauty Camera - 1 million installsFlower Beauty Camera - 100k installsBest Selfie Beauty Camera - 1 million installsOrange Camera - 500k installsSunny Beauty Camera -1 million installsPro Selfie Beauty Camera - 500k installsSelfie Beauty Camera Pro - 1 million installsElegant Beauty Cam-2019 - 50k installs We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.