Google Has Removed These Apps With Malware, Uninstall Them Now!
Google has removed a total of 11 apps from the PlayStore citing malware threats.
The Google PlayStore was hit with malware-ridden apps as the company recently removed 11 applications from its platform that were infected with the Joker malware.
It was last year that the Joker malware has been reported and it was observed that it was spreading rapidly.
As per the latest report by Check Point’s research, a new variant of the malware has been discovered on the PlayStore. The update to the Joker malware can download additional threats to the device which subscribes the users to premium services of apps without their consent.
You can also read more about the threat in a detailed report here.
List of Infected Apps Removed
- com.imagecompress.android
- com.relax.relaxation.androidsms
- com.cheery.message.sendsms (two different instances)
- com.peason.lovinglovemessage
- com.contact.withme.texts
- com.hmvoice.friendsms
- com.file.recovefiles
- com.LPlocker.lockapps
- com.remindme.alram
- com.training.memorygame
Although Google has removed these applications from the PlayStore, people who have inadvertently downloaded any of these apps will have to remove them manually.
After removing the apps the users should immediately check transactions on the Google PlayStore and whether any services have been subscribed to via credit card.
As per the report, the malware is very tricky to spot which means there is a possibility that it might make a comeback on the PlayStore.
Earlier this year, Google has removed a total of 1,700 applications that were reportedly infected with malware similar to the Joker malware. However, no one was able to download these apps before they were taken down.
