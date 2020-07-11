Google Has Removed These Apps With Malware, Uninstall Them Now!

The Google PlayStore was hit with malware-ridden apps as the company recently removed 11 applications from its platform that were infected with the Joker malware.

It was last year that the Joker malware has been reported and it was observed that it was spreading rapidly.

As per the latest report by Check Point’s research, a new variant of the malware has been discovered on the PlayStore. The update to the Joker malware can download additional threats to the device which subscribes the users to premium services of apps without their consent.

