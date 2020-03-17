Google Pixel 5 May Not be a Flagship Phone Rivaling the iPhone

The next Google Pixel phone might not be a high-end device as per latest reports. It has been revealed that Google could look to push down the price barrier and won’t be competing with the likes of Apple and Samsung anymore.

Instead, Google will rely on mid-range processors that are power-efficient, which can be sold at lower prices. According to 9to5Google report, the Google camera app has more or less confirmed this development, which points out the Pixel 5 will indeed be a mid-range phone, which means it won’t be packed with Snapdragon 865 processor this year.

These details have been discovered in the pre-released version of the Google Camera app. The report says two Pixel devices codenamed bramble and redfin will be Google’s flagship phones for 2020.