Google Pixel 4A Renders Leaked, Will it Launch in India?
The upcoming Google Pixel 4a, which is expected to be the successor of the budget Pixel 3a, is likely to have a punch-hole display, according to leaks posted by well-known tipster OnLeaks earlier this week.
Google launched the Pixel 4 in October, but strangely the company decided not to release it in India, making sure Apple found better traction with its new iPhone 11 series in the country. Hopefully, Google will bring the Pixel 4a to India sometime early next year.
According to the new leaks, the Pixel 4a has tried to match the design of the standard Google Pixel 4 very closely.
But unlike the Pixel 4's dual sensor at the back, the budget 4a is likely to have a single camera sensor, which is probably going to be similar to the one we saw on the Pixel 3 series.
In addition to this, Google seems to be keeping its cost to a minimum by opting for a rear fingerprint sensor, instead of giving it under the screen. Having said that, the Pixel 4A will still get a 3.5mm headphone jack, and offer connectivity via USB-C port and carry bottom-facing speakers.
As you can see in the leaked render, the tipster suggests, the Pixel 4A will carry eirhter a 5.7- or 5.8-inch display with a punch-hole front-facing camera sensor, to make sure the bezels are small than what we saw with the Pixel 3a in 2019.
The phone is expected to be launched at the Google I/O 2020 developer conference, considering the Pixel 3a was also introduced at this year’s event.
(With IANS inputs)
