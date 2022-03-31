Google Pay Launches 'Tap to Pay' Feature for UPI Payments, Know the Details
Google Pay Tap to Pay feature: Know how you can use it via Android phones.
Popular payment platform Google Pay has officially launched the 'Tap to Pay' UPI-based payment system. The feature is launched in collaboration with Pine Labs.
This brand new feature of Google Pay makes the process of payment easier and faster. Users will just have to tap the phone to pay.
This feature is similar to the payment done via some debit and credit cards. It will not take much time to make payments with the help of the Tap to Pay feature.
It is important to note that this feature will only be active on NFC-enabled Android smartphones.
One can make payments by using any Pine Labs Android POS terminal across the nation.
To make the payment process successful, you just have to tap your smartphone on the POS terminal.
This will authenticate the payment from your smartphone, using UPI PIN. The process is quick and hassle-free when compared to other modes of payment.
Most people have questions regarding how they can use the brand new Tap to Pay feature by Google Pay.
We have a detailed guideline that can help the users activate the Tap to Pay feature on their phones and make payments seamlessly.
How to Make Payments through Google Pay Tap to Pay
The users need to make sure that their smartphones have NFC (Near Field Communication) tag. It is hardware equipment that allows the feature to work on the device.
The POS machine has a tag that receives the signal from the smartphone's NFC tag when the contact is done.
Therefore, the NFC tag on the smartphone is extremely crucial to use this feature.
The Tap to Pay feature is only available on Android phones for now. There are no details on the iOS version yet.
Steps to enable NFC:
Go to Settings on your phone.
Find the NFC toggle and turn it on.
You can also go to the 'Search Settings' bar and type NFC.
Now turn on NFC by tapping on it.
Make a payment using NFC:
Unlock your smartphone.
Tap your phone on the POS terminal.
The Google Pay app will automatically open on your phone.
Confirm the amount that needs to be paid.
Click on Proceed.
Payment will be done.
