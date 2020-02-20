Google to Screen Apps That Track Location in the Background

Over the years, people have looked down upon Android because of its perceived negligence to user privacy, especially when apps seek location access in the background.

This is probably the reason why Apple gets to play the privacy card. People are still keen on keeping their data secure.

But slowly Google is changing the dynamics of Android. By the looks of it, in the next Android upgrade, Version 11, people will be able to secure their location status from apps that don’t need to use it.

To make this happen, Google will soon ask app developers to give the list of permissions they will be seeking from a device, and will approve them once it’s satisfied with the use case of the app.