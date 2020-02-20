Google to Screen Apps That Track Location in the Background
Over the years, people have looked down upon Android because of its perceived negligence to user privacy, especially when apps seek location access in the background.
This is probably the reason why Apple gets to play the privacy card. People are still keen on keeping their data secure.
But slowly Google is changing the dynamics of Android. By the looks of it, in the next Android upgrade, Version 11, people will be able to secure their location status from apps that don’t need to use it.
To make this happen, Google will soon ask app developers to give the list of permissions they will be seeking from a device, and will approve them once it’s satisfied with the use case of the app.
The process will be part of the Google Play policy update which will be rolled out from April this year, and Google hopes to put the screening into practice by August.
“We want to make it easier for users to choose when to share their location and they shouldn’t be asked for a permission that the app doesn’t need.”
In basic terms, Google is finally looking for concrete steps to minimise the use of location access, and making sure the developer doesn’t pass on confidential details to third-party actors without consent from the user.
“All apps will be evaluated against the same factors, including apps made by Google, and all submissions will be reviewed by people on our team.”
Google explains that if an emergency or safety alert wants permission to access location in the background, it will approve it. However, if a store locator app wants similar access, Google will make sure its permissions are limited to the point when the app is being used on the device. And Google promises to give enough time for developers to abide by its new rules.
“Before we implement this policy change, you will be able to submit your use case via the Play Console and receive feedback on whether it will be allowed under the new policy.”
This way, Google is hoping that developers can find ways to minimise their need to access location in the background, making sure users feel a lot better accessing apps of all kinds on Android.
The new changes will also be part of the extensive set feature list with Android 11 that will be rolling out later this year.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )