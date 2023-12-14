Google Messages' Spam Protection Feature: Easy Steps To Use It To Prevent Scams

Are You Tired of Scam Messages? Well, you will be happy to know that Google Messages now offer an in-built Spam Protection feature that will help you to get rid of daily spam messages. Scammers have become extremely smart these days and leave no stone unturned to dupe people through one or other way.
To tackle the issues of spam messages, Google has introduced a 'Spam Protection' feature for Android users. It is a real time scanning tool that scans and filters out spam messages in the inbox. Google Spam Protection Feature is optional, thereby it completely depends upon the user whether to use it or not. However, to avoid any potential scams and frauds, it is recommended to activate the Spam Protection Feature of Google.
Spam Protection Feature: Easy and Quick Steps To Activate It on Android
Follow below steps to activate the Google Messages' Spam Protection Feature on your Android phone.
Open the Google Messages application on your handset.
At the top right corner, click on your profile.
Now go to the settings.
Find the 'Spam Protection' option.
Turn on the toggle.
Once the Spam protection feature is enabled, Google messages will filter out the scam messages automatically, every time they arrive in your inbox. You can report these messages manually.
How To Turn Off the Google Messages Spam Protection Feature?
Follow below steps to deactivate the Google Messages' Spam Protection Feature on your Android phone.
Google Messages Spam Protection Feature: How Does It Help?
Google Messages' Spam Protection Feature enables users to actively participate in the detection and prevention of scam messages. Once this feature is turned on, it detects potential spam messages and saves them into a dedicated folder. Users can go to this folder and delete the messages or report them.
