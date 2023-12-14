Google Messages' Spam Protection Feature: Easy Steps To Use It To Prevent Scams

Are You Tired of Scam Messages? Well, you will be happy to know that Google Messages now offer an in-built Spam Protection feature that will help you to get rid of daily spam messages. Scammers have become extremely smart these days and leave no stone unturned to dupe people through one or other way.

To tackle the issues of spam messages, Google has introduced a 'Spam Protection' feature for Android users. It is a real time scanning tool that scans and filters out spam messages in the inbox. Google Spam Protection Feature is optional, thereby it completely depends upon the user whether to use it or not. However, to avoid any potential scams and frauds, it is recommended to activate the Spam Protection Feature of Google.