Google Introduces New Logo & Features to Mark 15th Anniversary
Google Maps has unveiled a new look and product updates to mark its journey of mapping the world over the past 15 years.
More than 1 billion people now turn to Google Maps to see and explore the world, the company said.
The new Google Maps icon is based on a key part of the tool since the very beginning— the pin — and represents the shift it has made from getting people to their destination to also helping them discover new places and experiences.
Among the new product updates that Google announced were features related to helping people stay informed when they make use of public transportation. Google last year introduced crowdedness predictions to help users see how crowded their bus, train or subway is likely to be based on past rides.
In regions where transit systems have designated women's sections or carriages, the new update will help surface this information along with whether other passengers abide by it.
Starting its journey as a navigation tool, Google Maps is focusing on improving people's experiences, while helping them discover new places. It has five easy-to-access tabs: Explore, Commute, Saved, Contribute and Updates.
Google introduced Live View last year to help people quickly decide which way to go when they start a walking route with Google Maps.
Live View uses augmented reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence and your smartphone camera to show the surroundings with the directions overlaid.
However, as the use of Street View is restricted in India, it may take a while for Indian users to make use of the Live View feature in the country.
Google Maps has mapped more than 220 countries and surfaced information for about 200 million places and businesses.
