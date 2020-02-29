Google Restricts Travel For Employees As Coronavirus Spreads

"We have taken - and will continue to take - all necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials, as we prioritize everyone's health and safety," the spokesperson added.

The company said it has not shut down its Zurich office but has restricted employees to travel to Iran, Italy, and China and is set to expand the travel curb to Japan and South Korea next month.

Google has also cancelled its 'Global News Initiative' summit in northern California in April while Facebook has also called off its flagship F8 developer conference in May.

"We regret that we have to cancel our global Google News Initiative summit but the health and wellbeing of our guests is our number one priority," said the company in a statement given to CNN.