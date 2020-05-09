Google has announced a host of new features on its video-calling platform Google Duo, where users will soon be able to make group calls on the Google Chrome browser and invite others to a call via link. Theses features will be rolled out to users in the coming weeks.According to a a Hindustan Times report, the features were spotted by Jane Manchung Wong in Google beta tests. The company was testing a new feature that enabled users to use their email address to make calls via the Duo platform. Google has since confirmed this feature and plans to launch it soon.“To make getting together easier, you’ll also be able to invite anyone with a Google account to join a group call with just a link,” Google said in a blog post.Group calls are also coming to Google Duo on the web and it will be first available on Chrome. There’s also a new layout on the app which makes it easier to see all the call participants on the screen. These two features will be available on Duo in the coming weeks.Here’s How You Can Set up and Use Google Duo on the WebWhat’s available now is the new family mode on Duo that can be turned on from the menu icon. Family mode hides the mute and end call buttons so that there are no accidental pushes. It also comes with effects and a doodle option for kids to play with during the video call.A new family mode is also available on Duo that can be enabled from the menu icon. This mode also hides the mute and end call buttons to prevent any accidental presses on the screen.The new mode also has a variety of special effects and doodle options for kids during a video call. Google plans to add more masks and effects in the future.With Mother’s Day around the corner on 10 May, Google is adding a special effect which lets a user gift a digital bouquet of flowers for their mother.Google Duo Now Supports 12-Person Group Calling to Rival Zoom We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.