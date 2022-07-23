Google Dismisses Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot LaMDA Is Sentient

Lemoine, who often interacted with the company's chatbot development system LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), thinks that the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has come to life.

In a blog post, Lemoine revealed that he took "a minimal amount of outside consultation" to gather the evidence he needed and shared his findings with Google's executives in a document titled, 'Is LaMDA sentient?'.

His claims, however, were dismissed by senior scientists and other executives at Google, who said LaMDA was only a complex algorithm that has the ability to generate convincing human language and could talk about "essentially anything."