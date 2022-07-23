ADVERTISEMENT

Google Dismisses Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot LaMDA Is Sentient

Google stated that he had violated company policies and that his claims were "wholly unfounded."

The Quint
Published
Tech News
1 min read
Google Dismisses Software Engineer Who Claimed Its AI Chatbot LaMDA Is Sentient
i

Google on Friday, 22 July, said that it dismissed senior software engineer Blake Lemoine who claimed that the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot LaMDA had become sentient.

Stating that he had violated company policies and that his claims were "wholly unfounded," Google placed Lemoine under "paid administrative leave" last month.

"It's regrettable that despite lengthy engagement on this topic, Blake still chose to persistently violate clear employment and data security policies that include the need to safeguard product information," a Google spokesperson told Reuters.
Also Read

As India’s President, Ram Nath Kovind’s Legacy Was One of 'Unflinching' Silence

As India’s President, Ram Nath Kovind’s Legacy Was One of 'Unflinching' Silence
ADVERTISEMENT

Lemoine, who often interacted with the company's chatbot development system LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications), thinks that the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has come to life.

In a blog post, Lemoine revealed that he took "a minimal amount of outside consultation" to gather the evidence he needed and shared his findings with Google's executives in a document titled, 'Is LaMDA sentient?'.

His claims, however, were dismissed by senior scientists and other executives at Google, who said LaMDA was only a complex algorithm that has the ability to generate convincing human language and could talk about "essentially anything."

Also Read

No, Droupadi Murmu Didn't Tweet About Making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

No, Droupadi Murmu Didn't Tweet About Making India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’

(With inputs from Reuters.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×