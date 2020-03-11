Google’s New Chromecast With Android TV Could Rival Amazon Fire TV
Google has made multiple attempts to compete with Amazon in the streaming device segment but the numbers tell us how that’s worked out till date. Amazon Fire TV Stick far outsells Google Chromecast. But that trend could finally change in favour of Google if latest developments turn into reality.
According to a 9to5Google report, the company is working on a new iteration of the Chromecast device which will be powered by Android TV and come bundled with a remote control as well.
These are two missing ingredients with the existing Chromecast version that has allowed other brands like Amazon and Roku among others to find more buyers, with their better value-for-money proposition. If Google can aggressively price the upcoming Chromecast with these rumoured features, consumers could benefit in many ways.
Chromecast has mostly been used for casting content from services like Netflix and Hotstar on mobile to a bigger screen. Users can plug in the device, sign in with their Google account and seamlessly access content residing in it.
Amazon’s Fire TV stick has ensured better demand by offering a whole ecosystem, with apps that help people convert their regular TVs into a smart TV (supporting Wi-Fi).
With many TVs now running on Android, offering built-in support for casting, Google must have finally realised that in order to compete with Amazon it needs Chromecast to be more than just a casting device.
Having the remote bundled is also beneficial as it is something that existing users of Chromecast have asked for, but Google has failed to deliver yet. Google’s hardware strategy has been underwhelming for years, but much-needed changes, especially in the TV streaming segment could finally offer the search giant a lift.
The existing Fire TV Stick from Amazon sells in India for Rs 3,999 and if Google can match this or lower the pricing of its upcoming Chromecast, people will have options which is always a good thing.
