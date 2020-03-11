Google’s New Chromecast With Android TV Could Rival Amazon Fire TV

According to a 9to5Google report, the company is working on a new iteration of the Chromecast device which will be powered by Android TV and come bundled with a remote control as well.

These are two missing ingredients with the existing Chromecast version that has allowed other brands like Amazon and Roku among others to find more buyers, with their better value-for-money proposition. If Google can aggressively price the upcoming Chromecast with these rumoured features, consumers could benefit in many ways.