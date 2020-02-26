Google Has Fixed a Zero-Day Chrome Browser Bug Used to Attack PCs

Google’s popular web browser Chrome was reported with a zero-day vulnerability bug that could have forced PC users to click on malicious website links inserted by attackers. Zero-day bugs are those which haven’t been reported before or not known to the Google’s security team.

“Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2020-6418 exists in the wild,” it has mentioned in this post.

And in order to fix this issue, Google has patched the web browser which is available through the version 80.0.3987.122 for Windows, Mac, and Linux users. This update will be rolling out to users in the coming days/weeks.

This development was also shared by Antti Tikkanen who is part of Google's Threat Analyst Group through this tweet.