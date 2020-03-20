Google Has Paused Updates For Chrome Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Chrome version 81 is currently in beta testing. Google also said that Android app reviews will take more time as the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced in-office staff.

The delay is understandable as in the case of new software releases, bugs are often reported and with reduced staff, it would be difficult for Google to address those vulnerability concerns, if these arise.

Google-owned YouTube has also said that it would rely more on its Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms to moderate content.