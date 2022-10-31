Google Acquired 'Alter', An Artificial Intelligence Avatar Startup; Details
Google acquired Alter, an artificial intelligence-based startup. Know the complete details here.
According to TechCrunch, tech giant Google has acquired 'Alter' – an artificial intelligence (AI) Avatar startup – for about $100 million USD with an intention to amp up its content game and compete with TikTok.
Alter is a platform that employs AI tools to help social media brands and users to express their virtual identity and now it has been acquired by Google. According to several media reports, Google had acquired Alter, an AI Avatar Startup, two months back. However, they have not released any official statement regarding the same yet.
Reportedly, some of the top executives of Alter have updated their LinkedIn profiles mentioning their collaboration with Google. However, they have not specifically hinted towards the acquisition. As per several media reports, a Google spokesperson has confirmed the acquisition of Alter by Google but has denied to unveil further details about the financial and transaction details.
What Is Alter (AI Avatar Startup)? How Will It Benefit Google?
Alter, formerly known as Facemoji, is a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help app developers incorporate avatar systems to their apps via the plug-and-play technology. Alter, founded by Jon Slimak and Robin Raszka, is headquartered in the United States and Czech. Many investors including Twitter, Play Ventures, and Roosh Ventures have reportedly invested approximately $3 million USD in the startup.
There are speculations that Google has acquired Alter to improve its content game and compete with TikTok. However, neither Google nor Alter has confirmed the same. Let us wait for further reports to get into more details.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
Topics: Google artificial intelligence (AI)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.