Google Bans Use of Zoom Video Call Platform For Its Employees

Zoom has seen a steep rise in popularity as well as security concerns over the past couple of weeks. The security concerns grew so much that CEO Eric Yuan had to issue an apology to users on Zoom's public live stream.

It seems that the apology was not good enough for Google as the company has now banned all its employees from even having the Zoom app on their work computers/laptops.

According to a BuzzFeed News report, the company sent an email to all employees and told them that the Zoom app would stop working this week. The company cited “security vulnerabilities” as the reason behind this step.