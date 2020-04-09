Google Bans Use of Zoom Video Call Platform For Its Employees
Zoom has seen a steep rise in popularity as well as security concerns over the past couple of weeks. The security concerns grew so much that CEO Eric Yuan had to issue an apology to users on Zoom's public live stream.
It seems that the apology was not good enough for Google as the company has now banned all its employees from even having the Zoom app on their work computers/laptops.
According to a BuzzFeed News report, the company sent an email to all employees and told them that the Zoom app would stop working this week. The company cited “security vulnerabilities” as the reason behind this step.
“Recently, our security team informed employees using Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for apps used by our employees.”
The spokesperson further added, “We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved apps for work that are outside of our corporate network.”
The decision can also be seen as a way of Google trying to push its own Google Meet service that is in direct competition with Zoom. Google Meet has also seen a surge in numbers and was recently rebranded from Hangouts Meet to Google Meet.
To ease people’s concerns, Zoom recently announced a 90-day feature freeze to focus on security issues and addressing concerns of its users.
