How Apple, Google & More Are Cracking Down on Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus is making worldwide impact, and the outbreak has even made its way to countries like India, where people affected has reached double digits.

But we’re concerned about a lot of misinformation being spread by third party actors, which leads to unnecessary panic being created, forcing people to take instant action, which is not advisable.

Which is why technology giants like Apple, Google and YouTube among others are not only restricting travel of its employees, but also making sure that its platforms aren’t used for such devious purposes.