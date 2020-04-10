Apple & Google to Make COVID-19 Tracking Tool For Mobile Devices

In an unprecedented move, technology giants Apple and Google on Friday announced that they are partnering to work on a contact tracing platform for mobile phones that will be made available to government’s across the globe.

This platform will be used to trace contact history of people who report positive for coronavirus.

Initially, the feature will work through existing apps from public authorities. It will also alert the person if they have come in contact with anyone who has reported positive for the virus in the past two weeks.

And in the coming months, both Google and Apple will build this feature (contact tracing) into their respective operating system.