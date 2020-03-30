Here’s What Google’s New Terms & Conditions Mean For Users

Google’s new terms and conditions come into effect from 31 March onwards and the company has been alerting its users about the changes by mailing them its details.

As per the policies published, there are total of four changes being made, which claims to improve readability and communication for the user (in terms of the language).

In addition to this, Google is also bringing its other products like Drive and Chrome into the ambit but don’t expect any changes to its privacy policies. All these are unlikely to make a big difference to the end users.