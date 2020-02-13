Developer Community GitHub Launches India Operations
Software developer platform GitHub has announced that it will expand its operations to India, with the launch of GitHub India Private Limited.
The company, in its release announcing the launch of its India channel, said that it aims to better server the developer community and GitHub's enterprise customers in the country.
Erica Brescia, GitHub CEO, while announcing the launch, said, "as the third largest group of active developers on GitHub, Indian developers are truly building the future of software. Over the past year, the number of public repositories in India has grown 75 percent, demonstrating a sharp increase in collaboration across the Indian developer community. In building out a local team in India, our goal is to create stronger relationships with developers and support open source development across developers, maintainers, and enterprises."
Maneesh Sharma, who has formerly worked at Adobe, SAP and Sun Microsystems, has been appointed as the General Manager of GitHub India. The company will build a team across all functions – including community, engineering, sales, support, marketing and services – to enable customers to collaborate with over 40 million developers on the platform.
The company will also extend its popular GitHub Hackathon Grant program to students in India, supporting student hackathons with up to $1,000 in grants.
GitHub, the platform developers largely rely on to find tech information, was acquired by Microsoft in 2018.